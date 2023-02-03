Is Deliver Us Mars on Game Pass? Answered

Deliver Us Mars is the sci-fi sequel to Deliver Us The Moon. The game returns to space and mainly takes place on the Red Planet itself 10 years after the first game ended. It features a narrative-driven plot and focuses on exploration, character development, and solving puzzles. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, but what about Xbox Game Pass?

Is Deliver Us Mars available to play on Game Pass?

While it is out on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, it is not available to play on Xbox Game Pass. Neither is Deliver Us The Moon for that matter. For anyone who enjoyed the first one or is looking to check out the second, your best bet is to purchase it on one of the many platforms it is available on. Alongside its Xbox release, Deliver Us Mars is playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Deliver Us Mars picks up years after the events of Deliver Us the Moon. The sci-fi adventure game puts you in the shoes of astronaut-in-training Kathy Johanson as she recovers vital equipment all in an effort to save Earth. The crew of the Zephyr space shuttle is tasked with recovering colony ships known as ARKs all in hopes of reversing the effects of climate change. The journey takes the crew to Mars to find the ships left behind by the Outward organization. The group took control of the vessels and the technology necessary to save humanity but decided to abandon Earth and its people instead.

Deliver Us Mars was released with mainly positive reviews. It’s developed by indie team KeokeN Interactive and the standard edition is $29.99/€29.99 on consoles while the PC-only Deluxe Edition is $34.99/€34.99. The game was originally set to release last September but was delayed until February 2.