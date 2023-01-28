Will the Dead Space remake be on Game Pass?

The wait is finally over. For a long time, the Dead Space remake was the worst-kept secret in video games, and now it’s finally time to stomp space monsters to our hearts’ content. One of the biggest questions that players ask themselves when a new game is released these days is if the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass. We’re here to answer that question.

When will Dead Space be on Game Pass

At the time of publishing, we don’t currently have a date on if or when this game will come to everyone’s favorite subscription service. What we do know is that because this is an EA-published game, it will be on EA Play, which will let both PlayStation and Xbox users eventually play the game at a reduced price. It can take some amount of time for a game to become available via the service, but usually the wait is between six and nine months.

If you’re dead set on playing as soon as possible, you can still sign up for EA Play to get 10% off the price. If you’re willing to spend a little more money, you can buy an EA Play Pro membership, which does cost $15 a month or $99 annually and again access to it right away if you have a PC. The pro version of EA Play is not rolled into Game Pass and does not exist on either of the consoles.

What can you do in the meantime

If you’re in a situation where you can’t afford to upgrade your membership but you do have a PC or an Xbox, the original Dead Space trilogy is available with the basic EA Play membership. While it won’t feel as fancy as this new remake, it’s a smart choice to decide if you want to buy the game later.