Former Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter is one of the most accomplished players to ever play in the Major Leagues. 3,000 hits, a five time Gold Glover, five World Series championship, and 14 different All-Star appearances are just a few of #2’s accomplishments in MLB. Jeter was enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame this past July, eliciting hopes that the Yankees legend could be added to MLB The Show 22, almost eight years after his last at-bat in the Majors. So, is Derek Jeter in MLB The Show 22? Let’s go over what we know.

Derek Jeter is not in MLB The Show 22. This is despite the fact that MLB The Show 22 does features a wide variety of legends of the past. Prior the game’s release, San Diego Studios touted that over 150 legends will be included for The Show 22. However, the Yankees icon is not among those players. Some of Jeter’s teammates with the Yankees, including Gary Sheffield, Jorge Posada, and Mariano Rivera, however, are in MLB The Show.

It is possible that Derek Jeter gets added to the list of legends available to use in MLB The Show 22 at some point in the future. However, San Diego Studios does tend to reveal the big names added to MLB The Show before the release of the newest title. So, it’s fair to think that #2 won’t be able to suit up in pinstripes in The Show until 2023, at the earliest.