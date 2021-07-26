Is Dialga good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Dialga is one of the several legendary Pokémon Go, making it a highly sought-after Pokémon for any trainer. What makes it exceedingly good is this Pokémon’s stats, the type of Pokémon it is, and the moves it can learn. These small details add up to making Dialga one of the best Pokémon for you to use in the mobile game. This guide will detail what makes Dialga an outstanding Pokémon choice and how to best use it in the mobile game.

Dialga is a Dragon and Steel-type Pokémon. It is weak against Fighting and Ground-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Electric, Flying, Grass, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water-types attacks. Because of how many resistances it is, Dialga is an extremely appealing Pokémon for you to use. Not too many Pokémon to face up against it. Dialga has a maximum CP of 4,038, an attack of 229, a defense of 178, and a stamina of 178. An opponent will need to act quickly to defeat Dialga, and unless they have a Pokémon specifically designed to do that, they’re going to struggle.

When you stack Dialga’s solid stats, its limited weaknesses, and the mountain of resistances it has, it’s easy to see why it’s extremely appealing to use in the Master League, which is where it belongs. However, we don’t encourage you to use it in other PvP categories. You have the option to use it in the Ultra League, but because of the 2,500 CP limitation, you’re going to hold Dialga back too much. You’re better off unleashing it in the Master League, where you can reach its maximum level.

Dialga is a superb Lead, Closer, or Switch Pokémon. You can place it in any role in the PvP Master League, and it’s going to succeed. Because it’s so flexible, all that comes down to is what team you want to use, and if you have a better Lead Pokémon than Dialga, such as a Ho-Oh, Mewtwo (shadow), or even a Melmetal.

The same goes for using Dialga in five-star raids and PvE battles against Team Rocket. These Pokémon don’t stand a chance against Dialga, making it extremely effective.

Overall, Dialga is a Pokémon you want to go out of your way to capture. If you can get a perfect IV version, you’re going to be set for the rest of Pokémon Go, and you should be secure to finish nearly any piece of content with your friends or by yourself.