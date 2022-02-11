Is Disney Speedstorm cross platform/crossplay?

Bibbity Bobbity Boo. A Disney kart racing game entitled Disney Speedstorm is revving its way to consoles and PC this summer. However, can you play with your friends wherever they’re playing? Here’s your answer.

Disney Speedstorm seems like it was made by the Fairy Godmother as this racing title will support crossplay and cross-platform functionality between all systems. No exact details on how this will work have been announced at the time of writing, but we expect that you’ll need a Gameloft account to make this work.

What makes this even more accessible is that it’s going to be a free-to-play experience. Let’s hope Gameloft’s approach to free-to-play is more cosmetic than pay-to-win.

Disney Speedstorm, developed by the studio that brought us the Asphalt series, will feature beloved characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Sully, The Beast, and Mulan, among other Disney and Pixar heroes. Unfortunately, no villains have appeared yet, but we hope to see the likes of Maleficent and Gaston take up the wheel.

Now, with cross-platform and crossplay functionality, Disney Speedstorm stands more of a chance of gaining a larger pool of active racers. It’s never a good sign when lobbies are completely empty.

Disney Speedstorm is expected to release this summer on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime this summer.