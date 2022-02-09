All confirmed characters in Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm is making its way to the Nintendo Switch, and a bunch of Disney and Pixar characters are throttling their engines in this kart racer.

Developed by the same creators as the popular Asphalt series comes a kart racer called Disney Speedstorm with some of our favorite characters. From the trailer that was revealed during the Nintendo Direct, we noticed a few familiar faces on the race track. They include:

Mickey Mouse

Donald Duck

Jack Sparrow

Sulley

Mulan

Belle

Each character will have their own ultimate skills, changing up the gameplay of the race. Like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s blue shells, these skills can, according to the Nintendo Direct, be “perfect at turning the tables at the last second.” Disney Speedstorm will be a free-to-play game and will add more Disney characters, karts, and circuits over time. It will also feature crossplay between all of its available systems.

The video does claim that you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play Disney Speedstorm, despite it being free-to-play. But if you don’t want to go online, it does have a neat offline split-screen mode for friends on the couch.

Disney Speedstorm will be drifting its way to the Nintendo Switch during the summer season.