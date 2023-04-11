Disney Speedstorm Release Date, Preorder Packs & Trailers

Disney Speedstorm is the newest game release to feature Disney’s iconic characters, and this time they are taking to the track in fast-paced kart racing. The game will feature characters and locations from across Disney’s catalog, including classics like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, Pixar favorites like Monsters Inc, and courses in all kinds of locations like Toon Village and Mount Olympus.

If you fancy getting behind the wheel and jumping into Disney Speedstorm, we’ve got all the details you need to know, including its platforms, editions, prices, and release, so you can get ready and strapped in to hit the grid.

What is the release date for Disney Speedstorm?

After a hefty delay from its original summer 2022 release window, it’s been confirmed that Disney Speedstorm is set to release on April 18, 2023, into early access, with a full 1.0 release coming at a later date. We do not know the date of the full release at this time.

Disney Speedstorm Preorders, Platforms, & Deluxe Edition

Disney Speedstorm will release on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store, Windows Store, and Steam. Like Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to purchase one of the three Founder’s Packs to play the game during its early access period.

The Standard Founder’s Pack will get you two Golden Pass Credits, a premium currency only acquired through the Founder’s Packs. One free unlock of a racer of your choice. Instant unlocks of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Racers. 4,000 Tokens (in-game currency). The Founders Racing Suit and Liveries for Mickey, Donald, and your chosen racer, and a Founders Motto and Avatar. This Founders Pack will cost $29.99/£28.99

The Deluxe Founder’s Pack will include everything in the Standard Founder’s Pack and an instant unlock of Mulan, including a Founders Racing Suit and Livery and 7,00 tokens instead of 4,000. This Founder’s Pack will set you back $49.99/£48.99

Lastly, there’s the Ultimate Founder’s Pack, which includes everything mentioned in the previous version, as well as instant unlocks of Captain Jack Sparrow and Hercules, including their Founders Racing Suits and Liveries, three Golden Pass Credits, 12,000 Tokens, and Kart Wheels and Wings for Donald Duck. This is the most pricey version and will cost you $69.99/£64.99.

It should be noted that when the game does have its full release, it will become a free-to-play title, and your progress will carry across to the full games. These packs are there for those who wish to jump into the game sooner rather than later.

Disney Speedstorm Trailers

Here is the official reveal trailer for Disney Speedstorm.

Here is the official Disney Speedstorm early access release date trailer.

Here is the Disney Speedstorm Founder’s Packs trailer.

Here is the Disney Speedstorm CGI trailer.

This guide will be updated as new information becomes available.