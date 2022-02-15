What is the release date of Disney Speedstorm?

Disney Speedstorm is throttling its way to PC and consoles, and the February Nintendo Direct thankfully gave us a launch window for this promising kart racer.

The developer of the game Gameloft, alongside Disney, announced that the game will release this summer on multiple consoles, including the Nintendo Switch and PC. That means Disney Speedstorm can launch sometime between June 21 and September 22. We’re hoping it’s sooner than later.

If you can’t wait that long, you can pre-register for the game on Disney Speedstorm’s official website. Below its description on the front page of the website, fill in your email address and country. You’ll also need to agree to Gameloft’s Terms and Conditions, as well as confirm you’re over 18 years old. You may agree to receive the newsletter for Disney Speedstorm as well.

Disney Speedstorm has some thrilling characters to play at launch, including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Sulley, and The Beast. More tracks and characters will be added as time goes on. We hope we can talk about Bruno and Mirabel from Encanto possibly joining the game later this year as the film’s been super successful on Disney+ in 2022. Maybe we’ll see Sora from Kingdom Hearts, too, after his appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC.