Is Dragon Age 4 coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Dragon Age 4 has been in development for years already, but it is likely to be even longer before we get to return to Thedas. After the success of previous games in the series, it is no surprise that Bioware would be looking to show us the aftermath to 2014’s Inquisition. The series is a fan favorite and promises to be a massive hit for the developer.

It has already been announced that Dragon Age 4 would be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and to PC, but will it be making its way to last-gen consoles? After all, Dragon Age: Inquisition got cross-generational support, but it was released much earlier in the last gen’s cycle, so it made sense to support the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. So, will the next entry in the series get the same treatment?

The current answer is no. A LinkedIn profile update of a Lead Player Designer at Bioware has hinted at this, who has listed Dragon Age 4 as being only for current-gen platforms and was spotted by keen-eyed Twitter user Faizan Shaikh. Of course, things might change before the game comes out, but it would be a sign that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are at the end of their life-cycle and that developers are looking to focus on the current generation.