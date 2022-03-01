Is FIFA 23 cross platform/crossplay?

Despite crossplay becoming the norm for most online multiplayer titles, it has been noticeably absent from the FIFA games. Its omission from FIFA 22 was particularly striking, limiting your online play sessions to only those using the same platform as you. From the sound of things, however, EA is ready to change that with this year’s installment.

According to a report by Tom Henderson via Xfire, EA will introduce full crossplay when FIFA 22’s successor releases across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Crossplay is said to apply across all of the game’s modes.

Curiously, the game is said to simply be called FIFA 23, even though there have been talks of EA and the FIFA organization ending their partnership. Only recently, it was reported that EA’s CEO said, in an internal meeting, that the FIFA brand was an “impediment” to the franchise. It sounds like the two will be extending their licensing agreement after all, with FIFA 23 to also feature both men’s and women’s World Cups.

Will FIFA 23 on Nintendo Switch have cross platform/crossplay?

Henderson’s report makes no mention of a Nintendo Switch release for FIFA 23. Presumably there will be one, as the series has consistently appeared on Nintendo’s platform since FIFA 18 in the form of FIFA: Legacy Edition. However, the Switch releases have become somewhat notorious for being inferior when compared to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions, lacking new features and each subsequent release essentially being a glorified roster update rather than a new and improved sequel.

As such, it wouldn’t be surprising if crossplay was omitted from a hypothetical Switch version of FIFA 23, since it technically wouldn’t be the same game as FIFA 23 on other platforms.