Is Golf in Nintendo Switch Sports?

During its February 2022 Nintendo Direct showcase, Nintendo revealed a remake of sorts for Wii Sports, the incredibly popular sports title bundled with most Wii consoles, Nintendo Switch Sports. The remake packs in most of the sports fans will remember, plus a few extras. This guide explains if Golf is in Nintendo Switch Sports, because it’s not as straightforward as you might think.

When will Golf be in Nintendo Switch Sports?

Golf won’t be part of Nintendo Switch Sports when it launches. Instead, it will be added to the game in a post-launch update later in the year. Currently, the only release window Nintendo has given is fall 2022. This means that there are roughly three months in the third quarter of 2022 when the update could be released.

There will be an early access period for Nintendo Switch Sports before release. This will allow Nintendo to test out online functionality to be ready for the influx of players when it finally comes out. While it hasn’t been announced yet, more sports may be added to the game over time. Wii Sports Resort, the sequel to Wii Sports, added many new sports to the series, modes that could make the transition to Nintendo Switch Sports.