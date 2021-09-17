Is Gran Turismo 7 cross platform/crossplay?

Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo 7 is an upcoming entry in Sony’s prestige racing franchise. Announced in 2020, the game was initially slated to release in 2021. Due to complications brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the game was postponed to March 4, 2022.

The Gran Turismo series has always been PlayStations exclusives, dating back to the first Gran Turismo on the PlayStation 1 in 1997. The realistic-looking graphics of Gran Turismo 7 on the PlayStation 5 is a huge selling point for the game. With that said, the game will still release on PlayStation 4 as well.

With the game coming out on two different consoles — current generation and last generation — fans of the Gran Turismo franchise started wondering if crossplay will be made available for the two versions. Racing alone in the campaign and arcade mode is always a blast for fans to partake, but racing against friends has always been a major feature of the Gran Turismo franchise. There’s just not anything like racing against someone from the other side of the world in photo-realistic cars. With more and more games making crossplay available, and the fact that the game will only release on PlayStation consoles, it didn’t seem out of the realm of possibility for crossplay to be available.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 will have crossplay between PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Another interesting tidbit Yamauchi shared was that Gran Turismo 7’s campaign mode will need an internet connection to play to prevent cheating. He added, “The only part of the game that doesn’t require an online connection is the arcade mode.”