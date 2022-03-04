Is Gran Turismo 7 open world?

Gran Turismo 7 does try several new ideas for the series — for example, there’s a levelling up system based on the size of your car collection, so you can’t sell cars — but it doesn’t follow in the skidmarks of other big-name racing franchises like Need For Speed, Burnout, and Midnight Club by letting you roam freely around a city in your newly acquired 1965 Mini Cooper. That is to say, no, Gran Turismo 7 is not an open world game. Not at all.

There is something called the World Map in Gran Turismo 7, but the name “World Map” really exaggerates what the World Map actually is. It’s less a map of the world, and more of a game menu in the form of a picture of a nice coastal town. A nice coastal town with an unhealthy obsession with racing cars.

Other than that, Gran Turismo 7 sticks pretty closely to the series’ grand tradition of ultra-realistic circuit racing, much of which happens in cars that you might realistically own. If you try to treat it like an open world racing game, you will crash into a barrier very hard, and almost certainly lose your current race. We actually failed one of our license tests for doing exactly that.