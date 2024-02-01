Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink Crossplay?

Recommended Videos

There is only one thing better than venturing into the vast blue sky on your own – doing it with your online friends. But before we get too carried away, can you actually enjoy Granblue Fantasy: Relink with friends who are playing on a different platform?

If you just stumbled into Granblue Fantasy: Relink on your gaming platform of preference, your eyes definitely must have landed on that “Online Co-Op” tag. Are you telling me this massive action-adventure JRPG with multiple cute characters and gorgeous landscapes can be enjoyed with friends? Shut up and take my money, Cygames, Inc. The game’s availability on PlayStation and PC begs the question: Does Granblue Fantasy Relink allow crossplay between platforms? The game is finally out, so it’s time to find the answer.

Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink Support Crossplay?

Granblue Fantasy: Relink only supports crossplay between PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. PC users, however, can’t play with users from any PlayStation console.

You can play Granblue Fantasy: Relink with a party of up to 4 players in co-op mode. This is the same party size limit you would have to comply with if you were to play offline. Only four characters and online players can be active at a time, with one guest party member slot available for characters like Lyria.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s limited crossplay feature means only PlayStation users can enjoy crossplay on the game’s online co-op features. PC players will just have to play among themselves until we hear any further news from Cygames, Inc.

How to Enter Co-Op Mode in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

To play a Co-op session in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, follow these steps:

Reach Forca town during the first chapter of Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Unlock the Quest Counter after speaking to all the crew members, meeting Rolan (Mr. Fix It All), and heading for the docks. Speak with the Alliance Receptionist and select the Option Create an Online Session or Search for Online Sessions. Configure your online session settings, such as region, player name, and privacy. Once you’re done, select OK. Speak with the Alliance Receptionist at the Quest Counter once again. Select Invite to invite a friend to play in Co-Op mode in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

As long as you’re inviting less than four players, you should be able to enjoy any Quest Counter activity with friends in Co-Op mode.

If you feel like continuing solo, you can return to single-player mode in Granblue Fantasy: Relink by exiting the main menu and choosing the red Leave Session option at the bottom.