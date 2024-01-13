Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink Demo Progress Carry Over to the Main Game?

Ahead of its full release, a little trial of the latest Granblue Fantasy game has been released. However, players are asking does Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo progress carry over, and the answer doesn’t look great for those hoping to invest a lot of time into it.

Game demos are fantastic because they give players a chance to try out the title they’re excited for or interested in without spending a penny. We always played the demo discs that used to come with gaming magazines so we could get a taste for what was due to be released over the next month, and it helped us avoid some real rubbish. Now one is out for the Granblue Fantasy franchise’s next hot new entry, players want to know does Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo progress carry over to the full release or not? We’ve got the answer, and it’s disappointing.

Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink Demo Progress Carry Over to the Full Release?

No, Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo progress doesn’t carry over to the full game. The reason for this, according to developer Cygames, is that the demo may have slightly different content to the full game. With this in mind, it doesn’t make any sense for progress to carry over to the full game because it may not be compatible with he files or story.

The demo is available on the PlayStation Store at the time of writing, but players won’t see any of the progress they make in it when they play the full game. Furhtermore, there’s no way to save progress in the demo, so players must go through it from start to finish in one session to see all of it. If they don’t, they’ll miss out and will be forced to replay the entire thing.

If players aren’t sure if they want to play the demo because their time will feel wasted, they could instead use that time to check if their PC is capable of running the game. The system requirements for it are, unsurprisingly, fairly hefty.

When is the Release Date for Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

The release date for Granblue Fantasy: Relink is February 1, 2024. The game is launching on a Thursday of all days, at a point in the year when there’s very little competition. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be released a couple of weeks before this game, allowing plenty of space for it to make its mark and entice action RPG fans looking for something new to sink their teeth into.