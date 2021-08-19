Is Greedent good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

You wouldn’t expect to consider many of the Normal-type Pokémon as a decent choice for you to use in Pokémon Go, especially in the PvP scene. But every once in a while, some of the Pokémon surprise. Its stats and the particular moveset that a Pokémon learns allows it to excel, giving it further depth than previously thought. Is that the case for Greedent? This guide details if Greedent is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Greedent is a Normal-type Pokémon. It will be against Fighting-type attacks only, and it is resistant against Ghost-type moves. When using it in PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,370, an attack of 138, a defense of 135, and a stamina of 217. If you’re using it for PvE battles, it has a maximum CP of 2,679, an attack of 160, a defense of 156, and a stamina of 260.

The surprising stamina given to Greedent makes it a far more robust Normal-type Pokémon, uplifting it in battles, especially in the Great and Ultra Leagues. While you would never want to use it in the Master League, Greedent is a solid choice in the smaller leagues. We’ve already listed out the best moveset it can learn: the fast move bullet and the charged moves crunch and body slam.

Because it is a Normal-type, Greedent will be weak against some of the more common Pokémon choices in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Notably, Medicham, Heracross, Falinks, Scrafty, Sirfetch’d, Hitmonchan, Primeape, and several more Fighting-type Pokémon. You’ll need to build your team around this massive weakness, but it’s a surprisingly good choice. Because of its massive bulk, we’re going to recommend that you use it in the Lead or Closer options. It doesn’t have a huge amount of damage to be considered a Switch Pokémon.

Overall, Greedent is a good choice for the Great and Ultra Leagues. It’s not outstandingly powerful, but you can use it in your roster with the correct team composition and IVs.