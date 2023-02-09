Is Hagrid in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are very few characters as beloved as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter books and movies. The groundskeeper for Hogwarts showed his love and devotion for Harry and his friends many times throughout these stories, with the late Robbie Coltrane doing a great job of portraying him and supplanting himself as an iconic role for a generation. With all of this being said, while you explore the school, should you expect to bump into Hagrid in Hogwarts Legacy?

Does Hagrid appear in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, the big, lovable Hagrid is not in Hogwarts Legacy, and the fault for this is solely placed on the timeline of where the game takes place. Hogwarts Legacy has you bringing your new fifth-year student to Hogwarts in the year 1890. Hagrid wouldn’t be born until 1928. He would later be expelled from Hogwarts in 1943 after his pet spider, Aragog was wrongly accused of being the monster hidden in the Chamber of Secrets killing students. Albus Dumbledore would then get Hagrid a job as the groundskeeper for the school for the foreseeable future.

As beloved of a character as Hagrid is, it simply would not make sense for him to appear in Hogwarts Legacy. Even Dumbledore wasn’t born yet in the time of this game, so unless the writers wanted to force in some very convoluted way for him to travel through time, it is best that he isn’t here. With the game taking place so far in the past from what we know, it allows many original characters and stories to be made.

While playing Hogwarts Legacy, you can interact with the current groundskeeper, Gladwin Moon. He will be the one who teaches you how to use the unlocking spell, Alohomora.