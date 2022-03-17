Is Hogwarts Legacy open world? Answered

Early in development, no one knew what shape or form Hogwarts Legacy would take. However, details began pouring out in early 2022 ahead of the game’s launch, including some about the type of game it is. This guide explains if Hogwarts Legacy is open world and what to expect when you finally get your hands on it.

Is there an open world in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy has been described by its developers as an open world RPG. The game’s vast open world was first seen in the State of Play event in March 2022, when fans were given an initial look at in-engine gameplay.

The open world in Hogwarts Legacy includes many locations from the books and movies such as the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Hogsmede, and The Forbidden Forest. However, the areas beyond the boundaries of these locations have been fleshed out for players to explore. When you play the game, it will be possible to fly out on a broom or hippogriff to find wizarding settlements or nearby towns. It also looks like players will use portkeys to transport themselves to new regions of the world during the story.

Every location in Hogwarts Legacy has been painstakingly built to feel as close to the source material as possible. Even the most dedicated fans will find something new to explore, especially since secrets, puzzles, and discoveries are to be made in almost every nook and cranny.