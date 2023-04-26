Is Honkai: Star Rail Down? – All Error Messages & How to Check Server Status, Explained

Honkai: Star Rail is miHoYo’s follow-up to Genshin Impact and Honkai 3rd Impact. It’s an RPG with gacha mechanics that see you collect weapons and characters as you explore a vast universe. It’s also an always-online title, which brings with it a set of connection errors and issues you wouldn’t see in other titles. This guide explains if Honkai: Star Rail is down, and points you to where you can check the server status or understand the errors you’re experiencing when trying to play.

Is Honkai: Star Rail Down?

At the time of writing, we’re unable to get into Honkai: Star Rail. It’s unclear if the game is down because the official Twitter account hasn’t posted anything about server outages or maintenance. Instead, it seems likely to us that the sheer number of people trying to play the game, which downloads new content in chunks, is causing bottlenecks and kicking players out. We will update this section if any further news is shared.

How to Check the Server Status of Honkai: Star Rail

There are a few ways you can check the server status of Honkai: Star Rail. The first and best method is checking the game’s official Twitter account. HoYoverse will put out a message there before anywhere else if it’s experiencing server issues that will affect the game. There may also be Tweets from players that tag this Twitter account when you search the game’s name. If you can’t see anything there but are still having trouble, try the official subreddit. Users will share their issues with the game here to see if anyone else is experiencing the same thing, so there’s a good chance whatever is happening to you will be in a post on this subreddit too. Finally, you could head to a website such as Downdetector to see if there are any reports of problems with Honkai: Star Rail from players worldwide. This is where most players who don’t engage with Twitter or Reddit will go if they’re having issues and want to report them.

All Honkai: Star Rail Error Messages Explained

Below, we’ve listed every Honkai: Star Rail error message and explained what they mean. You may encounter one or more of these while you play, so read through if you’re unsure of what the problem is, and if there’s anything you can do about it.

What Does the Resource Download Failed Error Message Mean?

The Resource Download Failed error message is linked to the available storage on the device you’re playing. If your smartphone or PC doesn’t have enough storage to download the next chunk of story for Honkai: Star Rail, then you’ll see this message. To fix it, you must delete some applications or free up space on your device in some other way. Check the game to see roughly how many megabytes of space are required, and free up at least that much storage to get this error to go away.