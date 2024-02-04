Is Mads Mikkelsen in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach?

Recommended Videos

Mads Mikkelsen was one of the most recognizable and memorable characters in Death Stranding, which is why fans are keen to know if he’s going to be in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach or not. The answer may be disappointing, but it’s for a good reason.

In Death Stranding, Mads Mikkelsen plays a character called Cliff, who acts as a secondary antagonist throughout the player’s journey. He’d pull Sam into his beach, themed by war, and would hunt Sam down with BTs, the usually invisible enemies that stomp around the world. Cliff is explored in great detail in the game, and Mikkelsen was nominated for many awards as a result of his performance in the game, which is why fans want to see him make a triumphant return.

Related: Death Stranding 2 Takes Center Stage at the Game Awards, is as Cryptic as Ever

Is Mads Mikkensen Returning in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach?

No, Mads Mikkelsen is not returning and will not be in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. Hideo Kojima shared this news on Twitter after the second story trailer for the game was revealed during Sony’s January 2024 State of Play. Fans kept asking him if Mikkelsen would be back, and he explained why he wouldn’t be.

If you have PLAYED DS1 to the end, you will understand. Cliff is a character who played a very important and special role in Death Stranding. Mads understood this and performed it beautifully. Mads' Cliff will remain in the story of Death Stranding and in your memories forever.… https://t.co/WzECINz6vR — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) February 3, 2024

Kojima explained that those players who played to the end of Death Stranding understand he’s someone who plays a very special role. However, after speaking with Mikkelsen about Cliff and how the character might return, both agreed that he shouldn’t. This is why Mikkelsen and his character Cliff won’t be in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

Could Mads Mikkelsen and Cliff Return in Death Stranding 3?

Image via Kojima Productions

We believe that yes, Mads Mikkelsen and his character Cliff could return in Death Stranding 3 or a future game or movie in the series. The reason we think this is likely is because Higgs makes a powerful return in Death Strading 2: On The Beach.

However, it’s unclear how Kojima Prodcutions would make this happen. Much about the Death Stranding universe is still unknown, so we’re sure there would be something intrinsic to the way life lingers that would cause Cliff to be drawn back at some point, if Mads Mikkelsen and Kojima agreed it was necessary of course.

It’s also possible that Cliff could return in flashback scenes in future Death Stranding games, which would alleviate any need for complex ressurection mechanics. Instead, players could enjoy Mikkelsen’s character for what it is, just at a different point in time.