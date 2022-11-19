Is Mega Evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Mega Evolution is a way to temporarily transform your Pokémon into a very powerful form of themselves with new abilities. These transformation sequences have become pretty iconic even though they have not been present in a Pokémon game in recent releases. What about Scarlet and Violet, though? Do Mega Evolutions make a return?

Related: What level should you be for the Open Sky Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Can you Mega Evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately for fans of Mega Evolution in Pokémon games, the feature is not available in Scarlet and Violet. Even if you have a Pokémon that could Mega Evolve in the past, you can not do it here because the temporary transformation is not found in the Paldea region.

Instead of Mega Evolutions, you can transform your Pokémon into Terastallize forms. This new crystallized move will power up your Pokémon’s Tera type and give them a new giant hat themed around the Tera type they have. In some cases, your Pokémon will have a Tera type separate from their usual typing, and in some special cases, like Eevee, they can have various Tera types.

At the end of the day, Terastallized forms are essentially the replacement for Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They can not be used in every single battle like Mega Evolutions, you have to refuel it at a Pokémon Center, so they are a little more held back than their predecessor. While people really love the Mega Evolution forms present in Pokémon X and Y, that form of battling also really put the odds in your favor in a game that was already pretty easy. It seems that the Tera power-up has been consciously nerfed so it doesn’t make this Pokémon journey more of a cakewalk than it needs to be.