Is Minecraft for Windows the Bedrock Edition?

With how popular that Minecraft is, it is expected that the game has released on various platforms over the years. That being said, the transition has also led it to go through different iterations and versions and that is where things get a little complicated. On PC, you of course have the favorite Java Edition, but the Bedrock Edition doesn’t seem to be in the Minecraft Launcher, just Minecraft for Windows. Is this really the Bedrock Edition?

Where is Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on PC?

If you are a little lost, don’t worry. The game titled Minecraft for Windows in the Minecraft Launcher on PC is actually the Bedrock Edition. This version of the game allows you to access the Minecraft Marketplace and also play with your friends on console and mobile devices through crossplay. It is just named Windows here because that is the platform it was originally designed for.

Since both versions of Minecraft merged in the Minecraft Launcher, you can easily jump between both Minecraft games whenever you want. As stated above, if you have friends who are playing on a console, you will likely want to jump into Bedrock so that you can play together. Even though it does share many similarities with the Java Edition, they are different versions that are incompatible with each other.

While the naming of the app in the Launcher is a little confusing, we are glad that Mojang made the move to get both versions closer together. It is much easier to quickly access either game with just a quick button press and the Launcher gets the games running quickly. As more Minecraft games are released in the future like Minecraft Dungeons, you can expect the list to continue to grow.