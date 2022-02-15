Is Normal Forme Deoxys good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

There are several legendary Pokémon for you to consider adding to your roster in Pokémon Go. These are some of the hardest to find and best Pokémon to add to your collection in the game. Normal Forme Deoxys is one of these Pokémon, and you’ll only have a brief time to catch it. This guide shares if Normal Forme Deoxys is good and the best way to use it in Pokémon Go.

Normal Forme Deoxys is a Psychic-type Pokémon, and it’s the basic form of this Pokémon. It has four forms: the Normal, Attack, Speed, and Defense Forme. Each provides a unique series of stat changes to make it stand out from the others, with Normal having the most baseline of the four. Normal Forme Deoxy has a maximum CP of 3,160, an attack of 284, a defense of 102, and stamina of 120. Unfortunately, Normal Forme Deoxys is not a Pokémon you want to use in the Battle League whatsoever because of its meager defense.

We highly recommend sticking this Pokémon in PvE battles, typically used to fight against specific options, such as Flying and Water-types, because of its number of Electric-type attacks. The best fast move it can learn is charge beam, and the best charged moves it can learn are psycho boost and thunderbolt. While it is a Psychic-type, Normal Forme Deoxy is superb against Flying-types in PvE scenarios but likely not in raids.

If you’re searching for a PvP Pokémon, you’ll want to use Defense or Speed Forme Deoxys.