Can you catch a shiny Normal Forme Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

You only have a handful of choices to capture a legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go. For those attempting to go after the shiny version of these Pokémon, you have even less time, and sometimes you don’t have the opportunity. Developers Niantic sometimes do not make these shiny forms available. In this guide, we detail what you need to know about if you can catch a shiny Normal Forme Deoxys in Pokémon Go and how it’s going to work.

For the next series of raids from February 15 to 19, Normal Forme Deoxys will be appearing in select five-star encounters. During this time, you’ll have a slim chance of catching a shiny version. It’s the first version you can encounter following the other unique forms, such as Attack, Defense, and Speed. All of them will have shiny versions available, and while they have similar color patterns in their shiny form, their overall appearance does appear different, even the Normal Forme Deoxys.

If you’re trying to catch all four versions of Deoxys, make sure to grab the Normal Forme’s shiny version. Unfortunately, you have a limited time in February to do it, and with only four days to try catching it, you’ll be pressed to work together with other players to make it happen.