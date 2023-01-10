Can you play One Piece Odyssey on Steam Deck? Answered

Valve released the Steam Deck to offer gamers a way to play their Steam library on the go, similar to the Nintendo Switch. Not every game released on Steam is compatible with the Steam Deck though. One Piece Odyssey is the next big title released for the One Piece media franchise and is available for purchase on Steam. Odyssey is vaunted as the next major role-playing game for the beloved manga/anime series, with a large world for players to explore. Since Odyssey is a huge game with a lot of content, you might be wondering if the game fits onto the Steam Deck. Let’s take a look.

Is One Piece Odyssey compatible with the Steam Deck?

Image via Steam

At the time of this writing, Odyssey has yet to launch on Steam. The game will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam on January 13. We predict that given Bandai’s track record with the Steam Deck, Odyssey will be available on the device, but we won’t know for sure until the game fully releases on Steam. The One Piece Odyssey Demo is available to download on the PlayStation and Xbox for gamers who want to test the game before committing to a purchase.

The One Piece video game license is owned and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Bandai traditionally has supported its games being compatible with the Steam Deck. The older One Piece Pirate Warriors games on Steam can be played on the Steam Deck without any modification. Though some fans are concerned with Odyssey’s size and content, the Steam Deck has been able to run large open worlds with other titles. However, these bigger games tend to run in slower framerates and have other issues on the Steam Deck.

One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based action RPG that takes place on a mysterious island. The game stars Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates, who navigate across unknown lands and trek through several dungeons. Odyssey features an original story written by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda with two brand-new characters, Lim and Adio. The title will also feature older story arcs, including the beloved Alabasta arc from earlier in the series run.