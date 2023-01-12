Is One Piece Odyssey coming to Switch? Answered

One Piece Odyssey will have you playing as the Straw Hat crew as they work together in a semi-open-world RPG adventure. The game gives you a chance to play as all the crewmates and slowly regain their powers after they lose them following a fated encounter with Adio Suerte and Lim. This is a turn-based adventure, and many eager players are curious if there will be a Nintendo Switch copy of the game. Here’s what you need to know about if One Piece Odyssey is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Can you play One Piece Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch?

Although One Piece Odyssey will be available on the PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam, it will not arrive on the Nintendo Switch. Bandai Namco has no plans to port this game to the Nintendo Switch. If you’re waiting for the game to make its way over to this Nintendo product, we recommend not waiting and picking it up on one of the other available platforms.

Related: All outfits in One Piece Odyssey and where to get them

One Piece Odyssey is set to be a standalone adventure and only plays through arcs the crew has already gone through, not new ones from the manga. The arcs you get to return to feature more experienced Straw Hat members, providing a fun twist on the original story, but it does not rewrite the canon.

One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based strategy RPG where you’ll have the chance to play as one of several Straw Hat crew members and through all kinds of key moments from One Piece‘s history. These critical moments take the crew back to their most difficult encounters, such as the Arabasta Arc against Crocodile, or Enies Lobby, where the crew had to work together to save Nico Robin from the World Government.

It’s unfortunate Nintendo Switch players won’t have the chance to play One Piece Odyssey, but it is offered on multiple alternative platforms.