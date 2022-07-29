Is Origin down? How to check Origin server status

EA’s Origin platform is your PC gateway to EA’s entire roster of games. You can either purchase games and expansions individually or sign up for a subscription through EA Play so that you can access them all. However, this service relies on an online connection, so you can’t access it if it’s offline. This guide explains how to check Origin’s server status and see if it’s down.

Is Origin down?

Image via ItsKatatoMods

At the time of writing, there are no problems with Origin, and the servers appear to be up and running. This means that you can access the service, buy new games, and check on your subscription without running into any trouble. If you can’t get Origin to do any of this, then there could be a problem with your internet connection. Ensure you check that your internet is up and running before following any of the methods below.

How to check the Origin server status

Image via EA

There’s only one way we’ve been able to identify for checking the server status of Origin. The official Origin Insider Twitter account shares news and updates about the service regularly. If there are any server issues, they will be broadcast to all users via this account before they’re caught anywhere else. This should be the first place you check if you’re having trouble with Origin and you can’t find a fault on your end.

If there’s nothing on the Origin Insider Twitter account, try heading to the official EA Origin website. This is likely the second place that any updates on server outages will appear. We’d expect any server outage news to be added to the front page but delve through any news channels you see just to be sure.

Finally, it’s worth checking the general EA server status website to see if there are any other outages. You can check the server status for the game you’re trying to play, such as The Sims 4, as well as many others. We’d advise looking at a couple of games to see if there are multiple outages. If there are, there’s a good chance that EA is having a major server issue that affects all services rather than just individual games.