Is Origin Pulse good in Pokémon Go?

Origin Pulse is a move coming to Pokémon Go and will be a charged attack. This move is exclusive to Kyogre, meaning other Pokémon likely won’t be able to use it in the future. It’s being added to Kyogre’s moveset, meaning you’ll want to consider if this will be an improvement for its attacks or if you want to stick with the standard choices. Here’s what you need to know about if Origin Pulse is good or not in Pokémon Go.

Should you teach Origin Pulse to Kyogre in Pokémon Go?

Origin Pulse is a Water-type move. It is a charged attack that does 130 damage in both PvP and PvE encounters. You should expect to use a good amount of energy when using this attack in a battle because it is a powerful move. You’ll need to charge 60 energy on Kyogre during a PvP battle against other players, so it is not a simple move.

To determine if this move is reasonable, compare it to the other ones Kyogre can learn. The other charged attacks include Blizzard, Hydro Pump, Surf, and Thunder.

Blizzard is an Ice-type move, and it can do 140 damage and costs 75 energy. You can toss this move out immediately. Next, we have Hydro Pump, which also does 130 damage. However, Hydro Pump costs more energy, and has a 75 energy requirement. You can toss this one out too. Thunder is an attack that does less damage at 100 and requires 60 energy. Finally, Surf is a move that does the least amount of damage, inflicting 65 against an opponent, but it costs 40 energy.

Overall, Origin Pulse is a significant upgrade for Kyogre. Surf and Origin Pulse is the ideal combination for Kyogre to use in battle. However, if you don’t want it only to do Water-type moves, you might want to swap out Thunder or Surf. The problem is these moves cost a good amount of energy, so you may need to weigh out the pros and cons of this situation.

Alternatively, having two Kyogre that know Origin Pulse might be the solution. One can have the combination of Origin Pulse and Surf, and the other could have Origin Pulse and Thunder.