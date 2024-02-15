Is Path of Exile Cross Platform?

Recommended Videos

Path of Exile is a massive free-to-play ARPG for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox, and is a great free option and competitor to the ever-popular Diablo series. While the game is getting on in years, it continues to see updates and new content added to the game, but there is one feature that players will likely be hoping for if they decide to dive into the game: Crossplay and cross-progression.

You might be wondering if the game supports these features, so we’ve taken the time to put this guide together with details on whether Path of Exile has crossplay functionality.

Does Path of Exile Feature Crossplay?

Path of Exile does not have full cross-platform play, meaning players on console and PC cannot play together. That said, it’s not quite that straightforward.

There is no cross-platform play for console players, meaning you are locked into your system player pool. However, users who play on PC and Mac can play with each other, including partying up and inviting others to join your game, meaning PC and Mac players will likely have the best luck finding players, given the game’s more PC-centric design.

Does Path of Exile Feature Cross-Progression?

Like with crossplay, there is no cross-progression in Path of Exile except for PC and Mac players, meaning you cannot take your progress to other systems unless it is between PC and Mac. This, along with crossplay, is due to the game running on separate servers, which the developers mentioned in a Twitter exchange back in 2018, which explains why the two cannot play alongside each other, as they are, in essence, completely separate versions.

Can We Expect Path of Exile to Get Crossplay and Progression in the Future?

At the time of writing, there is no word that Path of Exile will be getting cross-play or progression, and the same can be said for Path of Exile 2, the upcoming sequel.

It’s unlikely we will see this feature come to the original title, given its age and the rather major hurdles that would need to be overcome to implement this feature, including reworking their servers, as mentioned previously.