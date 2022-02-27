Is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet an open world game?

Fans speculating on the reveal of the next generation of Pokemon games have had their wishes fulfilled, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are now confirmed and releasing later this year. The brief trailer showed players what looks to be a vast wilderness in the same style as the currently popular Pokemon Legends: Arceus. But is this truly an open-world experience in a mainline game? Will trainers finally be able to enjoy the fresh and exciting mechanics introduced in Arceus, but with the added glory of traveling between cities at their own leisure and defeating gym leaders on a quest to be the very best? One of the few things actually highlighted in the reveal is the fact that these new games will be open-world.

According to the official website, the Pokemon series will take a new evolutionary step in these chapters, allowing fans to “explore freely in a richly expressed open world.” The description goes on to say that “various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders.” Pokemon will appear natively in these environments just waiting to be challenged and captured.

The trailer shows off some pretty unique new locations, including a port town with a city square where Swablu perch on flag-lines and people go about their daily lives. There’s flowing fountains and a variety of shops in each building. This city seems much larger in scope than what is usually presented in a Pokemon game. There are layered streets and even what looks to be a giant Pokemon gym tower in the center.

The trainer’s house sits on a small hill near the ocean, and looks extremely quaint with laundry blowing in the breeze. The interior is filled with great décor, and what looks to be a giant map of the new continent on the wall. All the typical biomes are on display, including deserts, caves, and coastal beaches. Panoramic shots reveal what seems to be a sizeable landmass, and that might not even be all these is to see.