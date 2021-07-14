Is Rec Room cross platform/crossplay?

The tools that Rec Room provides allow players to explore and share spaces together, but players are spread across several different platforms. Rec Room is on PC via Steam, Xbox, PlayStation 4, iOS, and even Android — players can also experience the game through VR on PC, or through Oculus Quest or PlayStation VR. With all of these different ways to mess around with Rec Room, are there crossplay options?

Rec Room luckily has a singular community and player base, and there is full crossplay between all of the above platforms. Rec Room has its own account system, which you can access through the RecNet website. Players will have to add friends through the game’s own friends and account system. You can then invite these Rec Room friends to party up with you, regardless of which platform they are using.

Most importantly, VR players can play with non-VR players — if you’re on Oculus Quest, you can party up with a friend on mobile and play games and explore rooms together. Non-VR mode is referred to as “Screen Mode” — while players in VR mode and Screen Mode can still interact with each other, there are some games like Paddleball that are not compatible with Screen Mode, so there are small limitations with certain games and rooms in that sense.