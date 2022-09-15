Is Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS4? Answered

Resident Evil 4 Remake is easily one of the most anticipated games set to release in the first half of 2023. The game that many consider the best in the series still, is being completely revamped for the current generation of consoles. This is definitely an exciting prospect when you consider how well done the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes did. However, not everyone has had a chance to upgrade to the newest consoles. With this in mind, is Resident Evil 4 Remake going to release on PlayStation 4?

Related: Is Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS VR2? Answered

Is Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS4?

While it initially was announced that Resident Evil 4 Remake would not be coming to last-generation consoles, Capcom has switched courses and announced that the game will be coming to PlayStation 4. On the older consoles, it will actually be a PlayStation exclusive, meaning Xbox One players will be missing out on the title until they either upgrade or purchase a PS4. The game is still releasing on Xbox Series X at the same time as the PS5 version, though.

Some people might be put off that the PS4 is now receiving this hyped remake of Leon’s second adventure. For starters, the fact that they changed course and are leaving Xbox players out feels a little dirty, but on the other hand, some will look at this as potentially bogging down the experience for players who have upgraded to the next-generation consoles. That being said, this announcement has come very late in the project’s development, which tells us that this hopefully will not affect the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game too much, if at all.

Players who get Resident Evil 4 Remake on their PlayStation 4 can expect much slower loading times and less graphical detail. It is unknown as of this writing what other concessions have been made to allow the game to run on weaker hardware.