Nine years after the original title burst onto the scene, developer Cellar Door Games is ready to introduce Rogue Legacy 2. So many years later, the original game is still one of the more beloved roguelites, with positive critical and consumer reception. Officially slated for an April 28 release date, there are still some questions regarding platforms.

We know Rogue Legacy 2 launches on PC and Xbox, but what about PlayStation consoles?

Is Rogue Legacy 2 coming to PlayStation?

As of the time of writing, there is no official statement regarding a PlayStation release. Developer Cellar Door Games also hasn’t made any comments about a potential Nintendo Switch conversion. This guide will be updated if or when the situation changes.

This shouldn’t cause too much concern for fans on Nintendo and Sony platforms, however. If you recall, the original Rogue Legacy featured a staggered release schedule across its various platforms.

By the end of its cycle, it made its way to PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and even iOS. The PC version came first in 2013, followed by all PlayStation conversions in 2014. It made an Xbox appearance in 2015, with the Nintendo Switch version not releasing until late 2018 despite the console’s early 2017 launch.

Because of this, there is still hope that PlayStation and Switch versions will arrive at some point in the future.