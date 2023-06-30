Is Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Multiplayer?

No matter what time it is, having a good farming simulator is a great way to start off the day, an afternoon, a long weekend, or even summer break. Not only are these games relaxing to play at night before bed, but they also allow players to really focus on what decisions they are making and to make the best ones for their in-game story. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is a fantastic farming sim that takes after the other Story of Seasons-style games.

To those that are wanting to start the game, they might be wondering if this Story of Seasons allows for multiplayer so they can play with their friends. Keep reading this guide to find out the answer.

Is There Multiplayer In Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Players can begin their farming life on their late grandfather’s farm by caring for different crops and livestock, like cows, and doing many more activities as the seasons continue to change. Players can also play in a multiplayer mode which allows them to chat with others as well as help them with their farm work.

Another fun feature of playing in multiplayer mode is time will not progress, so it will always remain daytime while playing. Players also won’t lose stamina or health. However, players will be unable to leave the farm without leaving multiplayer mode.

With the game offering a multiplayer feature, the game doesn’t support cross-save or cross-progress, but it does support cross-play and cross-platform. It allows players to be able to cross-play on PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

That is everything to know about playing Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral with friends on any console or platform. Plus, it gives players an advantage when taking care of their farm.