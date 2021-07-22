Is the Dead Space remake coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

The classic survival horror game Dead Space is finally getting a remake, and very few details have been released about it. On the other hand, we do know where the game is heading, so will it be on the PS4 and Xbox One or are you going to derelict on an older platform?

Is Isaac leaping on to the PS4 and Xbox One?

A Dead Space remake would be a great fit on the PS4 and Xbox One, but we’ve found out through TechRadar that it will only be on new-gen systems: the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

“The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience,” the official Dead Space YouTube said in the reveal trailer’s description. “Harnessing the power of the Frostbite game engine and next generation consoles, this remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity and improvements to [the] gameplay while staying true to the original.”

We’ve got time

There was no official release date for the Dead Space remake, so it’s likely very early in production. We don’t expect it to even release in 2022 as the developer of the game Motive was recently hard at work with 2020’s Star Wars: Squadrons. The studio’s next trip to space will definitely be a more sinister one. Hopefully, by the time the game arrives, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be readily available to buy.