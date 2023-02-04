Dead Space Easter egg brings Wellerman Tik-Tok trend to the USG Ishimura

The Dead Space remake has a lot to discover, and it looks like there is a bit of fun to be had in the darkness of this isolated space station. Developer Motive Studio is hoping savvy players will use their pirate intuition to help in discovering this hidden Easter egg in the game. Those who can figure out a special code in the USG Ishimura bridge break room will unlock a popular Wellerman Tik-Tok trend in the form of a sea shanty audio log Easter egg.

The code is a little hard to stumble across accidentally, but has a satisfying result when completed. Players will have to enter the break room of the USG Ishimura bridge and step into the red circle in front of the orange-tinted video monitor. This is where the fun begins.

Completing the following sequence of moves is the code for the Easter egg: Melee, Stomp, Melee, Melee, Stomp, Melee, Stomp, Melee, Melee, Melee, Melee, Stomp. These actions will start up the beat and cause an audio log to play the Wellerman sea shanty in all of its glory.

For those who don’t know, the Wellerman sea shanty is a popular Tik-Tok trend started by Nathan Evans in which people join in on the folk song. Many have added their own flair to it, or have remixed it all together. Thousands of people brought their personality to the viral song and joined together to sing it.

Now the sea shanty is forever immortalized in the vacuum of space, though I doubt its something Isaac wants to have stuck in his head while dealing with necromorphs. Lovely distractions are what can get a man killed, of course.