The best Dead Space games, ranked

The Dead Space remake features the return of Isaac Clarke, his trusty armor, and classic Plasma Cutter. Since the original Dead Space was released in 2008, the series continued with an entire trilogy and a pair of spin-offs. This guide will rank all the Dead Space games from worst to best.

The best Dead Space Games ever

6: Dead Space Ignition

image via EA

Dead Space Ignition was the second spin-off EA released for its popular horror franchise, and it was designed as an attempt to move Dead Space into a different genre entirely. It was billed as a choose-your-own-adventure game and featured extensive puzzle-solving and motion comic cutscenes. Narratively, it serves as a prequel to Dead Space 2, but this game doesn’t hold a candle to the rest of the series.

5: Dead Space: Extraction

image via EA

Dead Space Extraction was a 2009 spin-off title initially released for the Wii, then was included with Dead Space 2 on the PlayStation 3. This title featured on rail shooting mechanics, and it began its life during the original Dead Space games development. Despite being well received, sales of the game never took off, and it never received a direct sequel.

4: Dead Space (2008)

image via EA

The original that started it all, Dead Space, is a bonafide classic horror game that redefined space terror in the gaming space. Isaac Clarke’s iconic look and weapons were a perfect foil for the necromorphs. It takes place in one location, the USG Ishimura, and kickstarted a trilogy of great games.

3: Dead Space 2

image via EA

Dead Space 2 is the Aliens to Alien. It takes the original’s initial concept, themes, and plot, then cranks it to 11. Isaac Clarke returns in a much bigger and more action-packed game that expands the lore and world beyond Isaac and his time on the USG Ishimura.

2: Dead Space 3

image via EA

Dead Space 3 is the conclusion to the Dead Space trilogy. It leans much further in the action direction, as it features an extensive weapon modding system and story co-op campaign. The story takes place in various locations, features multiple sequences where players can embark on a ship and free roam in multiple hub locations in deep space. The trilogy’s conclusion doesn’t end with a bang, but the ride to get there is a riveting one.

1: Dead Space (2023)

Image via Motive Studio

The Dead Space remake is a fantastic reimagining of the classic that started it all. It features a comprehensive list of additions to the original game, without compromising its creative vision and intent. Isaac Clarke can speak, every weapon has alternate firing modes, and the USG Ishimura is fully rendered and can be explored in depth. The Frostbite engine powers the visuals, and cosmic horror has never looked so good.