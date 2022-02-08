Is The King of Fighters XV cross platform/crossplay?

The King of Fighters XV is close to launching, and one question is on the mind of many upcoming players of the game: will it feature crossplay functionality? Here’s the answer we got from the horse’s mouth.

A public relations representative that is covering The King of Fighters XV has confirmed to us that the game is only cross platform between PS4 and PS5 players. This means, at the time of writing, that crossplay will not work between Xbox, PC, and PlayStation players at least at launch. It’s a good thing that PlayStation gamers between two systems can play together, but it’s a huge bummer that others won’t be able to join in the fun.

When asked if crossplay would be added in an update later on, the PR rep said that there’s nothing to announce currently.

Screenshot via SNK Official YouTube

One major feature that The King of Fighters XV has, however, is rollback netcode. This improved connectivity function will improve online battles drastically, making your gameplay smoother against players around the world. It’s also great that the game features multiple online modes, including Online Training, to keep you engaged.

Despite the lack of crossplay functionality, The King of Fighters XV will be released on February 17 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you preorder the game, you’ll get three days early access.