Is The King of Fighters XV on PC (Steam)?

Fighting games make sense on PC as they can draw a wide audience to each of their communities. PC is also a platform that supports a wide array of controllers and arcade sticks that could potentially suit The King of Fighters XV. However, is it actually available on PC through Steam? Let’s dive in.

The King of Fighters XV has received positive critical acclaim, and thankfully, the game has made it on to PC via Steam alongside the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S line of consoles. Unfortunately, it does not support crossplay at the time of writing unlike Street Fighter V and Guilty Gear Strive.

Hopefully, sometime in the future, SNK will patch The King of Fighters XV to include it. The wider net of players, the more likely you’ll get a match online. When asked if SNK will add it in the future, the PR firm that represents them says that there’s nothing to announce currently.

With this new installment of the franchise, SNK turns up the ante with impressive animations, a gorgeous art style, and new fighting mechanics that can delight both old and new fans alike. It also comes with an Online Training Mode, so you can practice with a friend wherever they are; this is certainly helpful in the pandemic era.

If you buy The King of Fighters XV before March 9, you will get an early purchase bonus with Terry’s Garou: Mark of the Wolves skin and Leona’s classic costume.