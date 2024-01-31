Recommended Videos

The PlayStation Store is the most important part of the PlayStation ecosystem. Without it, fans can’t get new games that have just been released or dip into their backlog to download something they’ve been sitting on since it was part of a PS Plus offering.

When the PlayStation Store goes down, it’s a big deal for anyone with a PS Vita, PS3, PS4, or PS5. It becomes impossible to download anything, regardless of whether fans own the games or not. This issue is only compounded when a new game has just been released that everyone wants. It doesn’t matter if it’s a shadow dropped demo such as P.T. or the next Death Stranding game, the PlayStation Store going down from the strain of too many users kills the experience.

Is the PlayStation Store Down?

No, the PlayStation Store appears to be working, though it has suffered a number of issues recently. We’ve been using it for an hour or so now and can’t find anything when we use the search function.

At the time of writing, January 31, 2024, fans are trying to find Silent Hill: The Short Message and download it. The game was shadow dropped during the January 2024 State of Play but didn’t appear immediately, leaving many to wonder whether it was real. However, we can confirm it is real, but the issues with the PlayStation Store being down prevented anyone from getting it.

Now the search function works again, players will be able to find the games they’re after and download them. These issues usually don’t last long, but they’re incredibly frustrating when they do. This is why Sony must be so quick to correct anything that goes wrong.

How to Check the PlayStation Store Server Status

The best way to check the status of the PlayStation Store is to follow the official PlayStation account on Twitter. This is where all issues will be reported as soon as they occur. It’s also the perfect way to verify game releases. For example, with Silent Hill: The Short Messsage, we used this account to make sure the game was out on the day Sony announced it.

When Sony shadow drops games, it almost always leads to an issue with the PlayStation Store. It shows that even though the company is prepared for this kind of event, it’s always surprised by how many players will actually jump in a game the moment it’s announced.