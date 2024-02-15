Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global: All Wild Encounter Habitats & Pokemon

Recommended Videos

While trainers await the start of Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh’s Global event, we have plenty of information about what to expect. A lot is going on with the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh, and that includes wild encounters in specific habitats.

Throughout the two days of Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh Global, trainers will have the opportunity to catch a variety of Pokemon from the Sinnoh and Hisui regions. These Pokemon will appear in designated habitats during the event, and it can be a lot to keep track of. Let’s break down how habitats will work for Go Tour Sinnoh and which Pokemon you’ll find in them.

How Habitats Work in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global

During the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global event, players will encounter different unique habitats during specified hours. The event runs from 10 AM to 6 PM local time on February 24 and again on February 25, and the habitats will vary hour by hour.

Here’s the habitat schedule for both days:

Time Habitat 10 AM to 11 AM Bustling Boardwalk 11 AM to 12 PM Ancient Grove 12 PM to 1 PM Toxic Digs 1 PM to 2 PM Geothermal Lagoon 2 PM to 3 PM Bustling Boardwalk 3 PM to 4 PM Ancient Grove 4 PM to 5 PM Toxic Digs 5 PM to 6 PM Geothermal Lagoon

In addition to the shift from habitat to habitat, players can expect another surprise to keep track of. Space-time anomalies will take place during the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours on both days of the event, meaning that both of these habitats include some Hisuian Pokemon.

Basically, the featured Wild Encounter Pokemon are going to change every hour during the event, giving players plenty of opportunities to catch and Shiny hunt a wide variety of Sinnoh and Hisui region favorites.

The habitat hours will also impact which Pokmon appear in Raids, with different Pokemon showing up in Five-Star, Three-Star, and One-Star Raids depending on the current habitat hour.

Wild Encounter Pokemon in the Bustling Boardwalk Habitat During Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global

Image via The Pokemon Company

During Bustling Boardwalk Habitat hours for the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global event, players will see wild encounters with the following Pokemon:

Pikachu in Lucas’s hat

Pikachu in Dawn’s hat

Magnemite

Electabuzz

Porygon

Ralts

Piplup

Starly

Bidoof

Trash Cloak Burmy

Buizel

East Sea Shellos

West Sea Shellos

Drifloon

Glameow

Finneon

Unown S, I, N, O, and H (with Incense active only)

All of these Pokemon have Shiny versions in Pokemon GO, so you just might snag a Shiny version.

Wild Encounter Pokemon in the Ancient Grove Habitat During Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Ancient Grove Habitat hours are one of the space-time anomalies in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global, meaning we’ll see some Huisuian Pokemon as well as those from the Sinnoh region. This habit will feature:

Pikachu in Rei’s cap

Pikachu wearing Akari’s kerchief

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Voltorb

Tangela

Eevee

Misdreavus

Nosepass

Roselia

Turtwig

Kricketot

Plant Cloak Burmy

Combee

Cherubi

Bronzor

Unown H, I, S, U (with Incense active only)

All of these event-featured Pokemon can be Shiny, so happy Shiny hunting to those with better luck than I’ve got.

Wild Encounter Pokemon in the Toxic Digs Habitat During Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global

Image via The Pokemon Company

Throughout the Toxic Digs Habitat hours during Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global, we’ll have the chance to encounter these Pokemon:

Pikachu in Lucas’s hat

Pikachu in Dawn’s hat

Aipom

Yanma

Gligar

Sneasel

Duskull

Shinx

Cranidos

Shieldon

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Stunky

Gible

Hippopotas

Skorupi

Croagunk

Unown S, I, N, O, and H (with Incense active only)

Each and every one of these Toxic Digs Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Wild Encounter Pokemon in the Geothermal Lagoon Habitat During Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Geothermal Lagoon Habitat is our second space-time anomaly, which means these habitat hours will also feature some Hisuian Pokemon. The Pokemon for the Geothermal Lagoon habitat are:

Pikachu in Rei’s cap

Pikachu wearing Akari’s kerchief

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Lickitung

Rhyhorn

Magmar

Eevee

Togetic

Murkrow

Swinub

Snorunt

Chimchar

Buneary

Snover

Unown H, I, S, U (with Incense active only)

These Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO, which means that every single one of the Pokemon we’ll see across all the habitats during Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global can be Shiny. It’s a Shiny hunter’s dream.