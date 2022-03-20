Is The Quarry coming to the Switch?

Horror adventure game The Quarry is releasing this June, and it seems to be a step-up from the recent The Dark Pictures games. However, will this experience be available on the little hybrid system, the Nintendo Switch? Read on to find out.

Currently, The Quarry is planned to haunt the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC systems on June 10. Unfortunately, there is currently no word on a Nintendo Switch version.

2K Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive have supported Nintendo in a big way in the past. Borderlands 2, X-COM 2, and BioShock: The Collection have all been released on the Nintendo Switch. You can also find the NBA 2K series, L.A. Noire and Civilization VI on the system.

However, some of 2K’s biggest games haven’t been placed on the hybrid system, including The Quarry. It’s been disappointing to not see Take-Two Interactive bring the Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and the Mafia games to the Nintendo Switch. Recent new IPs like Back 4 Blood have also not made the jump.

Perhaps the reason is because of performance. The Outer Worlds is one of Take-Two Interactive’s biggest misses on the Nintendo Switch, as it ran terribly and resulted in negative feedback after release. Since The Quarry is a graphically impressive title, it’s unlikely it will come to the Nintendo Switch anytime soon. Perhaps it could be streamed, but Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts series has not fared well via this method.

If you have a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC on the side, however, The Quarry does seem like an exciting spiritual successor to Until Dawn. The cast is exceedingly promising, and the camp-inpsired plot brings to mind movie classics like Friday The 13th.