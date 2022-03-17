Who are the voice actors in The Quarry? – The Quarry voice cast

The Quarry is the next narrative horror title from Supermassive Games, and it looks like a proper follow-up to 2015’s Until Dawn. Part of that is due to the scale of the cast, which contains a large number of famous faces. The game’s official website includes descriptions of each character, and you can find a breakdown of each below. It’s more than just voice acting going on here, since each actor’s likeness and motion capture are also used in the game. The Quarry will release on June 10, and it’ll be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

David Arquette (Chris)

Image via Supermassive Games

Chris is the owner of Hackett’s Quarry, the titular camp where the game is set. He’s a father figure to the counselors too, which explains why he warns them about the danger of staying an extra night at the campground. Chris is played by David Arquette, best known for the role of Dewey Riley in the Scream film franchise.

Siobhan Williams (Laura)

Image via Supermassive Games

Laura is studying to be a veterinarian, and her curiosity and resourcefulness will surely come in handy when she tries to survive the night with her boyfriend Max. Laura is played by Siobhan Williams, who has had roles in series like Cartoon Network’s Level Up and AMC’s Hell on Wheels.

Skyler Gisondo (Max)

Image via Supermassive Games

Laura’s boyfriend Max is a loyal guy, but not a particularly ambitious one. That’ll probably have to change if he hopes to make it through The Quarry alive and go to college with Laura like they want to. Skyler Gisondo, known recently for The Righteous Gemstones and Licorice Pizza, plays Max.

Ariel Winter (Abigail)

Image via Supermassive Games

Abigail is a socially awkward, gifted artist. She’s sincere though, and she hopes that will bring her a summer love before things wrap up at Hackett’s Quarry. Abigail is played by Ariel Winter, known for her portrayal of Alex Dunphy in the long-running sitcom Modern Family.

Brenda Song (Kaitlyn)

Image via Supermassive Games

A foil to Abigail’s shyness, Kaitlyn lives her life out loud and isn’t afraid to take over as the leader when the situation calls for it. She’s all about having fun. Another sitcom actress, Brenda Song, plays Kaitlyn. Prior to this, Song played the role of London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody for several seasons.

Evan Evagora (Nick)

Image via Supermassive Games

Nick is your typical teen heartthrob. He’s described as soft-spoken, handsome, athletic, and vulnerable. But for all of those qualities, he’s not so good at letting people get close to him. Nick is played by Evan Evagora, who has appeared as Elnor in several episodes of Star Trek: Picard.

Halston Sage (Emma)

Image via Supermassive Games

Emma is an influencer, and always having her phone out means she’s documenting her life pretty well. She’s also an actress, which is why she runs the drama department at camp. Halston Sage, who plays the character, has had several series roles in the likes of The Orville and Prodigal Son.

Justice Smith (Ryan)

Image via Supermassive Games

Ryan has a bit of an emo thing going on, which leads to him being a loner. He might be reclusive, but he also wants to prove his heroism to others — sounds perfect for a horror experience. Ryan’s actor Justice Smith is no stranger to video games, having played opposite everyone’s favorite Pokémon in Detective Pikachu.

Miles Robbins (Dylan)

Image via Supermassive Games

Dylan is the DJ of Hackett’s Quarry, and the campers love hearing his voice over the PA system. He’s a goofy music aficionado, but he’s also quite sensitive under the surface. Dylan is played by Miles Robbins, who’s perhaps known more for singing than acting, but he has appeared in films like 2018’s Halloween.

Zach Tinker (Jacob)

Image via Supermassive Games

The last of the camp counselors is Jacob, the typical popular jock. He might be obnoxious, but he genuinely does want people to have a good time — and he’s got a thing for Emma. Zach Tinker is the actor behind Jacob; Tinker is best known as a soap opera actor in The Young and the Resltess.

Ted Raimi (Travis)

Image via Supermassive Games

Every horror story needs a cop, and that’s Travis. As the sheriff of North Kill, he’s sworn to protect and serve the people in his community. The counselors are going to need a lot of that, it seems. Actor Ted Raimi is the brother of famed director Sam Raimi, and he’s appeared in several of his brother’s movies, including the Evil Dead and Toby Maguire-led Spider-Man series.

Lance Henriksen (Jedidiah)

Image via Supermassive Games

At this point, we’re dealing with the apparent villains of the game. They have very little description on the game’s website — just this ominous statement: “They can’t wait to meet you…” The first of these is Jedidiah, played by Lance Henriksen. Henriksen has appeared in numerous classic films, such as the Alien and The Terminator. Video games like Mass Effect and Modern Warfare 2 are also on Henriksen’s resume.

Ethan Suplee (Bobby)

Image via Supermassive Games

The second apparent villain is Bobby, and based on the fact that he’s played by Ethan Suplee, he is likely an enforcer of some kind. Suplee is best known for the role of Randy in the cult classic sitcom My Name Is Earl, but previous roles also include American History X and several Kevin Smith films.

Lin Shaye (Constance)

Image via Supermassive Games

Third in the villain list is Constance, played by Lin Shaye. Shaye has a long history of horror movie roles, including The Grudge, Insidious, and Abattoir. Shaye often portrays a wise, sage-like character in these movies, so the same archetype is likely to appear here.

Grace Zabriskie (Eliza)

Image via Supermassive Games

Finally, we have Eliza. Like the other four apparent villains, her character description is vague, leaving us to to speculate about her role in the story. Eliza is played by Grace Zabriskie, who’s known for collaborating with famed director David Lynch on the likes of Twin Peaks and Inland Empire.