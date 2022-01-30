Is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection worth it? – Hands-on impressions

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is worth uncovering on the PS5, thanks to its incredible visuals on the PS5, in addition to its spectacular blockbuster campaign. Sony has spared no expense in a remaster we thought we didn’t need but actually wanted.

One of the best collections, period

Screenshot by Gamepur

The original games are groundbreaking still to this day. Included in this package comes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (which you need to play if you haven’t already), two stellar games that pushed the action genre forward. The story between Nathan and his lost brother Sam is touching in Uncharted 4 as the main protagonist takes his last ride. The latter The Lost Legacy gives a fresh more open-world perspective to the series as favorites Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross make up a badass duo.

What makes these games so great is the brilliant combat and stellar writing throughout. The combat is riveting as you’re picking up stray weapons, blowing up explosives, and shooting your way through the level, like Arnie in a Hollywood film. The aiming in both of these games has improved from the past trilogy, emphasizing the bravado of the scene and getting closer to the action. When locked into an opponent, the camera zooms closer to Drake’s adversaries more than prior games, making aiming more dramatic and precise.

Image via PlayStation

Between the action are vibrant conversations between the cast; they’re revealing their past experiences, emotions, and thoughts about recent events in the storyline, which makes them relatable to us throughout the adventure. The writing, that will intrigue you to the very end of the game, sounds natural and humorous as Nathan and the gang are climbing the landscapes of Scotland and Madagascar. This is an excellent narrative from start to finish.

In addition, the platforming and puzzle segments are cleverly interweaved between combat and cutscenes, designed to challenge the player in these quiet, yet sometimes visceral moments. We also love to collect the treasures at each level, as they challenge us to explore hidden sections of the environment.

Other than the disappointing bosses throughout the games that deviate to a quick time event and a few levels that outstay their welcome, these Uncharted games are close to perfect, and it was a delight to go back to them. The games alone are worth the purchase.

The remasters succeed

Image via PlayStation

When you look back at the PS4 generation, you sometimes don’t think there was a massive leap between then and now with the PS5. However, I was, at least, proven wrong. The Legacy of Thieves collection features a few graphical improvements that elevate the overall look of these games.

First, the lighting is absolutely gorgeous, especially during the opening levels of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The bright neon lights shine down on the dark streets of a war-ridden city and on the characters’ faces.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second, the shadow drawn from the light on Chloe’s face looks outstanding and brings more tension to a dramatic scene. Through a dark building in the latter half of the level, you can see streams of purple light flowing from a large neon sign, creating an almost Skyfall-like mood, as Chloe and Nadine find their way through the city.

Playing the original PS4 version on the PS5, the game loads at least 3x slower than the Legacy of Thieves alternate, which is drastic. The levels flow so much better because of this, and they look greater as well.

We booted Uncharted 4’s PS4 version on the PS5, and it was running at 30 FPS only. It looked laggy and unpolished in comparison to the new product. The new 60 FPS option shows the gap in power that the PS5’s Legacy of Thieves Collection has over the original. The frame rate in the new version is rock solid with gorgeous visuals throughout. Seeing the full quality of the animation shine on the PS5, we were immersed yet again in the world of Uncharted during both of the bundle’s two games.

Image via PlayStation

The port’s developer also established haptic feedback, giving you some realistic-feeling feedback. For example, as one is climbing up a mountain, you can feel the density of the rock underneath your fingers. You can also sense the vigorous vibrancy of each bullet flying out of your weapon as you’re firing.

The downers

Image via PlayStation

Despite looking excellent in Performance Mode, there are a few irritants with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection that can’t be ignored.

The first is the lack of a multiplayer mode within the bundle itself. While most of the fanbase knows and plays the Uncharted series for the campaign, there is a dedicated group who love the multiplayer mode as well. There aren’t that many third-person shooters on the market, especially on PlayStation, so it would have been a great gesture to include the multiplayer mode for PS5 players.

In addition, the developer of these remasters didn’t go fully into the build to change a few factors. The biggest outlier is the camera system in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. It feels old-hat. In more modern titles, we see the ability to change the facial animation or even move the character to get just the right shot.

However, in Uncharted 4, Drake has an odd neutral facial expression that isn’t perfect for experienced photo takers. Without a smile or a frown, each picture of him is a reminder that it’s a game, not a piece of art that can be shared on social media for the world to see.

Final thoughts

Image via PlayStation

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is well worth your money, especially if you already own these games as it’s just $10 to upgrade. Each campaign provides a compelling narrative to follow and a worthy script to boot.

In addition, the visual upgrades that the Legacy of Thieves collection provides are gorgeous and make the game much better than the original 30 FPS release of Uncharted 4. If you have the time to spend or you’re a big Uncharted fan, we wholeheartedly recommend this game.

Disclosure: The writer was provided with a game code by PlayStation Canada for review purposes.