Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Chapter 9 Treasure Locations

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End holds some great treasures within Avery’s wondrous cave. There are traps awaiting you and even a moving puzzle, but there are six treasures for you to find so stay concentrated.

Treasure #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The treasure hunt begins immediately during this chapter after the titles appear on the screen. Run to the right passageway and as soon as you’re about to get on the bridge, turn left. You’ll see an underneath section to a cave. You’ll see a treasure on a skeleton, resting by a few boxes.

Treasure #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

After solving the bucket puzzle, the second treasure is nearby the previously locked door. Walk to the right and on your right again, you’ll see a wooden plank that can be used as something to grapple on. Take a courageous jump, swing on, and get to the rocky section on the right hand side. Your treasure is awaiting you.

Treasure #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep going on the right path, and you’ll see a large, heavy box on top of a higher platform. On the left-hand side is a ladder that will help you bring Sam up and have him push down the box. But before you scale up the cave, thanks to the box, walk your way left to an open space that the flashlight in the image is pointing to. Now, hang over the edge and work your way down to find the third treasure right at the bottom of the ledge section.

Treasure #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you see a cutscene with Nadine and Rafe and you’re in the catacombs, you’ll scuttle on over to an ornate grave in the middle of the room. To the right, you’ll see a small room with a collapsed statue. Crawl under it to find the treasure.

Treasure #5

Screenshot by Gamepur

After pushing over a crate to get to a higher platform, Nathan and Sam will start talking about the cathedral. From that location, you’ll see a broken wooden bridge on the right side. If you take a glance over it to the bottom right, you’ll see a treasure underneath sparkling under some handrails. Climb down to grab it.

Treasure #6

While Nathan and Sam talk about how sophisticated this cave is for the time, look to the right and you’ll see a box that can be grappled on. Thankfully, he isn’t heavier than the crate. Now, on the right again, jump over the market stall and you’ll find treasure by a wooden bowl.

