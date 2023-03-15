Is there a changing table in the Sims 4: Infant Update

The Electronic Arts’ brainchild, Sims 4, grants players the ultimate power to create and micromanage virtual beings as they meander through life’s intricate web of relationships and mundane activities. With numerous improvements and expansions, it has emerged as a timeless classic. The latest ‘Infant Update’ has introduced many exciting features related to raising infants. You can start bonding with your little bundles of joy earlier than ever before and prepare them for a lifetime of adventure. Get ready to give birth, adopt and change some diapers. Wait, where’s the changing table again?

Is there a changing table in the Sims 4?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find changing tables in the Sims 4: Growing Together expansion pack. However, if you don’t purchase the expansion, you’ll have to find another way. The Infant Update added some fun features for raising kids, but it left out crucial and necessary items in the base game, such as a changing table.

There are a couple of workarounds for this issue. If you don’t have a changing table, here’s what you can do with dirty diapers.

Drop dirty diapers on the floor. Then, drag them to a trash can nearby or your inventory — gross, by the way.

Add a bin to the infant’s room and let it do the dirty work for you. Remember, you’ll have to throw dirty diapers in this same room.

Use the recycling feature that comes with Laundry Day Stuff.

These three quick fixes can get the job done, but it’s a rather tedious process, making the update incomplete.

Many players believe the Infant Update is a glorified demo for the upcoming Growing Together expansion pack, which is meant to be family- and childhood-focused. The bottom line is this: if you choose not to buy the expansion pack, the Infant Update makes infants feel as useless as a screen door on a submarine. All they will contribute to your gameplay experience is increased frustration and annoyance.