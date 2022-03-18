Is there a multiplayer mode in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy, the long-rumored action-RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, has officially been revealed. The Portkey Games-developed title has been announced as a current and next-gen game, but it won’t arrive until this holiday season in 2022.

The game has received a new gameplay showcase at the March 17 State of Play, giving us new details on the title. Since the game’s unveiling, Harry Potter and PlayStation fans have been searching for news on one particular aspect — multiplayer. Hogwarts Legacy seems like the perfect fit for MMO-style gameplay, or even a Games as a Service model. So, will it have a multiplayer mode for players to game alongside their friends?

We’ve received official information from PlayStation Canada that the game will be single-player only. NPCs can join your party to be a part of the battle. “Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player open-world action RPG,” the company said in an email. “While you can have NPC companions join you on your adventures, the story is about your own legacy.”

At the 1:01 mark on the video above, the teaser trailer’s narrator states that “Here, you will meet lifelong friends.” While this won’t apply to your real life buds joining you online, interactions between fellow students and yourself seem to be important in your own Hogwarts story.

Later on, the footage shows two students brewing potions together in the same cauldron before taking to the skies on the back of their griffons. It seems like your friends will be with you in important parts of your journey.