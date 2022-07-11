Is there a PC save editor for Tiny Tina’s Wonderland? Answered

Save editors are great for games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Using one lets you download and try out builds before grinding for all of the gear. Many people tend to use this method on PC before switching to their main account on console. This way they don’t need to waste their time grinding for specific gear for a build that doesn’t work. There is no great annoyance than having your time go to waste. So does Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands have a save editor?

Does Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands have a save editor?

The short answer to the question is yes. There is a save editor for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. There are a few that you can find floating around across the internet to use at your own risk. You can use the save editors to edit your saves and give yourself specific gear to try out. You can also use it to change any aspects of your current saves that you wish. Of course, if you don’t feel comfortable doing that, you can also download creator builds from YouTube.

How to download creator builds

You may have watched multiple YouTube videos where the creator leaves a downloadable version of their save file of their current build in the description. This is something that many creators do for games in the Borderlands franchise. If you want to download one of these builds, you will first need to access your save files. To do this, follow this pathway on your PC:

Document -> My Games -> Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands -> Saved -> Saved Games

Following this path will allow you to access the saved games for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. After doing this, download the saved file of the build that you want to use and place it in the folder. Make sure that it does not share the same name as a previous file. Later on, if the creator updates the build, you will need to delete that saved game file and replace it with the new version if you want the updated version of the build.

Once you have your build set, it’s time to get out there and start taking down enemies to start farming that sweet, sweet legendary loot.