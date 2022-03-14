Is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Steam?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is all set to take you on a D&D journey, but that trip may be delayed by a few months, depending on what program you use. Here’s the current status of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Steam.

Let’s get to the point. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store. It will be available on Steam (and there’s actually a listing for it right now) but the game will come later this year on the platform.

Epic Games has likely spent a major amount of money to keep Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands exclusive to their platform for a limited time, much to the chagrin of many PC gamers around the world. There will be in fact no Steam trading cards for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands revolving around Valve’s platform on March 25.

One piece of positive news, however, is that crossplay will be available to use from day one. This means that Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Games Store users can all play together in one party.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford cited “incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software” and thanked 2K Games, first parties, and particularly Sony for “working together on this.” Hopefully, integration with Steam is on the docket when Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands eventually releases on Valve’s marketplace.

Despite missing Steam on day one, it will be hitting the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Epic Games Store later this month.