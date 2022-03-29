Is there a teleport dash in Tunic?

For much of the duration of Tunic, you’ll have two primary methods of mobility: running, and rolling. The roll is pretty handy in the heat of combat, as it gives you a few invincibility frames to dodge attacks, but you might be wondering whether it could be improved upon. Well, good news: in the late game, you can (and absolutely should) upgrade your roll so that it becomes a teleporting flash-step.

The item you’ll want to look out for is the laurels – these can be obtained fairly late in the game in the Cathedral, but you’ll have to work for it. Not only does finding the laurels require navigating the haunting gothic architecture of the Cathedral, but you’ll have to descend into its depths and face off against several waves of enemies in your underpowered state. It’s not an easy fight, but our guide on how to get the laurels has you covered.

Once you have them, your dodge roll button will now zip you forward a few feet, making dodging enemy attacks a cinch. It still drains stamina, but it’s actually more efficient than your original dodge roll in that sense. Do keep an eye on your stamina meter, though, because if it runs out you’ll have to wait for it to recharge before you can teleport again.

The other major benefit of the teleport dash is for crossing short gaps where there’s no bridge or grappling point. With the laurels in hand, you can now grab the last few manual pages and, of course, visit the various Hero’s Graves to reclaim your power and prepare for your final battle.